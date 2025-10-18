Actor Paul Mescal said exploring the weighty themes of his new film The History of Sound was made easier by sharing the experience with his close friend and co-star, Josh O’Connor.

Speaking at the London Film Festival premiere on Saturday, October 18, Mescal described the shoot as “a three-week hangout with a new great friend.”

The pair were attending the movie’s London Film Festival premiere at the Royal Festival Hall, where they discussed their close bond with The Independent.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound is a tender period romance about music and memory, starring Mescal and O’Connor as two young men brought together through song during World War I.

The film is set to arrive in UK cinemas in early 2026.