Paul Mescal reveals how to correctly pronounce his name

Paul Mescal has set the record straight on how to corrently pronounce his surname.

The Normal People star, who has recently been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Aftersun, addressed a common mistake people make while saying his name during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Everybody does it... I wonder if I launched a tequila line, I would have to call it Mescal’s mezcal,” the actor joked.

