Actor Paul Rudd has revealed exchanging rude messages with British actress Olivia Colman.

The pair have a close friendship and are regularly in contact with one another.

The Ant-Man star opened up about his friendship with The Crown actress when he appeared on the Heart FM Breakfast show on Monday (8 April).

Rudd revealed the pair first became friends 25 years ago and he used to “doss on her floor”.

The 55-year-old said the pair message regularly, but wouldn’t share the content of the messages when pressed further.

Rudd said: “Let’s just say it was accompanied by several emojis.”