How Prince Andrew Scoop ‘sweat’ scene compares to real Newsnight interview

It is perhaps the most-anticipated movie of 2024 and today (5 April) marks the official release of the Netflix film, Scoop.

The movie, which recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous “car crash” Newsnight interview from 2019, stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Andrew.

The Duke of York appeared on the show to deny Virginia Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to have sex with him under the orders of Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview, the prince made a series of claims, including also notoriously revealing he had a medical condition that left him unable to sweat.

The Independent takes a look at how the Scoop scene compares to the real Newsnight interview.