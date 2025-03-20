Question Time was brought to a chaotic end on Thursday night (20 March) after noise from an apparent protest at the University of Reading campus threatened to drown out audience members and panel guests.

Attendees were visibly thrown by the unexpected noise as horns and sirens could be heard throughout the final moments of the episode, filmed at the university’s Great Hall building.

“Before we go - we can all hear it, I don’t know if you can hear it at home,” host Fiona Bruce told BBC viewers. “There’s a protest going on outside about something - I’m not sure what. There’s lots of sirens blaring.”