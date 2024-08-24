Rob Brydon admitted he cried as he read the last script for the final episode of comedy Gavin and Stacey.

The sitcom will air its last-ever episode on BBC One on Christmas Day, with the plot very much under wraps.

Appearing on Virgin Radio on Friday (23 August), Brydon told presenter Chris Evans that the script had moved him to tears.

The Welsh actor said: “I only saw the script about a month ago, it’s so good. I don’t want to tempt fate but I think it is fantastic.

“I was reading out to my wife and I was moved to tears.”

Rehearsals for the final episode start next week.