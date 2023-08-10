Statues of Rolling Stones legends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards unveiled in hometown

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been honoured in their hometown with a pair of statues to celebrate their musical achievements with The Rolling Stones.

The bronze sculptures, dubbed The Glimmer Twins, capture frontman Sir Mick singing into a microphone mid-movement while Richards slashes on his guitar.

Created by artist Amy Goodman, the statues were unveiled at One Bell Corner in Dartford on Wednesday.

Dartford Council leader Jeremy Kite said: “We could have had the old-fashioned standing upright statue, but this is Mick Jagger and Keith Richards we’re talking about, and they don’t stand still, so our statues don’t.”