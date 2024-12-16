Stephen Mulhern kicks audience member out of Royal Variety Performance

This is the moment comedian Stephen Mulhern kicks an audience member out of the Royal Variety Performance.

Earlier in Sunday’s show (15 December), Mulhern had given audience member Adam, a control button to press if he thought something in his sketch was funny.

The control would set off fireworks and party music.

Mulhern proceeded with his slot and came to a part in the show where he revealed he wanted to perform a trick in memory of his grandfather who died two weeks ago.

It was at this moment Adam decided to press the button, causing streamers to go off on stage.

The comedian shouted: “Stop this! That was the wrong time my friend! What the hell were you thinking?!”