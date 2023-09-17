Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

A woman has claimed that Russell Brand sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

The now-31-year-old, who spoke to The Times and Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, alleged that the comedian “forced his penis down [her] throat.”

Brand has denied “very serious criminal allegations” against him, adding that there were witnesses who could “directly contradict” claims.