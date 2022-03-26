Vladimir Putin has accused the west of attempting to "cancel" Russian culture, comparing the treatment of the nation's cultural figures to JK Rowling.

During a televised meeting on Friday with leading cultural figures, Putin said the west was "trying to cancel a whole 1,000-year culture, our people," before referencing the Harry Potter author.

"Recently they cancelled the children’s writer Joanne Rowling because she – the author of books that have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide – fell out of favour with fans of so-called gender freedoms," the Russian president said.

