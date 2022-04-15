Ryan Reynolds gifts Rob McElhenney ‘commemorative’ Wrexham urinal for his birthday

Ryan Reynolds has gifted Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a "memorial" urinal at the club's stadium for his birthday.

Sharing a hilarious video on social media, the Hollywood star stood in front of the new fixture and even cut a red ribbon to real a commemorative plaque.

"Today we celebrate Mr Co-Chairman Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal," Reynolds said, before popping a bottle of bubbly in the toilet.

The golden plaque features a picture of McElhenney's face and the words: "With love from Wrexham FC".

