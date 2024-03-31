SNL cold open mocks Donald Trump’s scheme to sell bibles: ‘My favourite book’

Watch as Saturday Night Live mocks Donald Trump’s scheme to sell bibles.

This week’s Easter-themed cold open starred James Austin Johnson as the former president peddling his branded Good Book for $60.

A “resurrected Trump” returns from the dead, before shoving fellow cast-mates off the stage.

“Imagine how weird it would be if I started selling bibles... well, I’m selling bibles,” Johnson says.

“Sounds like a joke and in many ways it is, but it’s also very real.”

Johnson goes on to say that his favourite part of the Bible is “probably the ending”.