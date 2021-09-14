Possibly Hollywood’s worst kept secret is the return of Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield for the third instalment in the MCU Spider-Man Trilogy.

Leaked photos from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home captures both actors dressed in costume as the Marvel character.

After the trailer revealed the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, questioned continued to swirl if actors Maguire and Garfield would ever make a re-appearance in the film series.

Both actors were snapped in their respective red and blue costumes on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home in pictures copyright claimed by Sony.