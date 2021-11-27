Musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91

Musical theatre great Stephen Sondheim has died at the age of 91-years-old, with tributes pouring in from around the world of stage and screen to mourn his loss.

Regarded as one of the foremost musical theatre creators of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed the music for Into the Woods among many others.

Barbra Streisand led the tributes, saying: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91-years-old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace .”