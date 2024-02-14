Independent TV
Steve Wright had plans to ‘start new BBC radio show’ before tragic death
Veteran radio presenter Steve Wright had plans to “start a new BBC radio show” before his tragic death, his friend and colleague has revealed.
The long-time BBC Radio DJ died at the age of 69, his family confirmed on Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been announced.
Radio host Paul Gambaccini revealed he had spoken with the radio host at “great length” on Saturday and sent him two emails on Tuesday (13 February), not realising he had died.
In an interview with This Morning today (14 February), Mr Gambaccini said: “I was due to talk to him tomorrow because of the subject of the new BBC radio stations they were producing and we were the only two people mentioned in the news release.”
