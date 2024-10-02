Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:54
Strictly ‘hidden’ mic captures Nick Knowles’s funny confession during live show
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nick Knowles was caught making a funny confession to his dance partner during Saturday’s live show.
A “hidden” microphone captured the DIY SOS host telling professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk “This is boring”.
The 62-year-old presenter made the jokey comment as the pair acted out the beginning of their dance routine to Blur’s Park Life.
Appearing on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Wednesday (2 October), Knowles explained how the pair carry out random acting scenes in a bid to bring their routines to life.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday (5 October) at 6.25pm.
Up next
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:04
Trump compares Israel and Hezbollah to ‘kids fighting in schoolyard’
01:36
Watch: Starmer reveals why he has decided to pay back £6,000 in gifts
01:00
Trump Jr claims media ‘radicalised people trying to kill his father’
00:32
Traffic wardens attacked and nearly ran over by angry motorist
00:58
Griezmann announces international retirement after glittering career
00:58
Ireland stun WXV1 world champions New Zealand with last-gasp win
00:50
Arteta describes relationship with Man City boss following tension
02:33
Highs and lows of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career as exit confirmed
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:04
King shows off his dance moves with rugby star at palace reception
00:34
Prince Harry opens up to Lesotho royalty
00:58
The Great British Bake Off: One contestant quits and two collapse
01:12