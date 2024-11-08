Strictly’s Johannes Radebe breaks silence on rumours he’s quitting BBC show

Strictly's Johannes Radebe has broken his silence over rumours he is quitting the popular BBC entertainment show.

Reports earlier this week speculated the professional dancer could leave the show because of other projects in the pipeline.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (7 November), the Strictly star posted a video updating fans.

A caption next to the video reads: “I’m not going nowhere, The story isnt true - I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me - and the body will allow. I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away.”