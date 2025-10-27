Ex-Strictly judge names major star as possible contender for new host

Arlene Phillips has named Hannah Waddingham as a new potential Strictly Come Dancing host to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, naming the actor as both “fun” and “super smart”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday (27 October), the former judge revealed who she thinks could replace the pair after their exit announcement.

She said she believes the Ted Lasso actor would just “fall into” the role, describing her as “clever in every way” and also “always up for a joke”.

Alongside Waddingham, Phillips said the second host needs to be “kind of ditzy, warm, and the heart of the show”. She mentioned West End star Layton Williams, who participated in the BBC show in 2024, as someone she believes could be a good fit.