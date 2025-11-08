Strictly's Balvinder Sopal reveals mother died before competition

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopal opened up about the sudden death of her mother prior to the competition as she performed a special dance in her memory.

The EastEnders actor and her professional partner Julian Caillon performed to Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire for their Couple’s Choice dance on Saturday (8 November).

Sopal said she decided to take part in the show as it would be something her mother wanted.

In her VT, she said: “I’d said no to every single thing that came my way. Then Strictly came knocking and I thought ‘I’m going to do it because I want to be seen. And mum would want to be seen’.”