Helen Skelton has opened up about why she wanted to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The famous presenter is among the favourites to reach the final and win the glitterball later this month.

“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” Skelton said of her involvement.

She signed up for the show just a few months after revealing that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home”.

