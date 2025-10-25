The details of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final appearance on Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed, after news of the presenters’ shock exit was addressed on spin-off show It Takes Two.

Paying tribute to both hosts, Janette Manrara revealed this year’s Strictly final would not be the pair’s last appearance, and confirmed both will return for the show’s annual Christmas special.

The presenting duo stunned fans this morning (23 October) after posting a video message to Tess’ Instagram page announcing news of their departure.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014.