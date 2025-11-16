Strictly’s George Clarke reveals his mum has cancer during live show

Social media star George Clarke made a tearful dedication to his mother during Strictly Come Dancing’s show on Saturday, November 15.

Clarke revealed his mother has recently been diagnosed with cancer. He also described how she had been diagnosed with a brain inflammation condition called encephalitis when he was 16.

“Nobody deserves what she’s gone through,” Clarke said, adding in reference to his dance routine, “There’s not a lot I can do to help, so to give her this is special.”

In spite of positive reactions from the audience, Clarke and his dance partner Alexis Warr placed third from bottom on the judges' leaderboard, scoring 29 points out of 40 for their rhumba.