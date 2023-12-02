Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman embraced his partner Katya Jones and told her “You’re part of me” as she broke down in tears following their sudden exit from the show.

The Casualty star revealed he broke a rib during rehearsals on Saturday and had to go to hospital. He has now been forced to pull out of the competition.

Talking to Claudia Winkleman on Saturday’s live show (2 December), the former EastEnders star told his partner: “You’re part of me”.

The professional dancer told him: “I have loved every moment of creating magic on the dance floor with you.”