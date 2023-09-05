Susanna Reid has revealed Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis made her attend a routine mammogram appointment after originally putting off her check-up.

The 52-year-old admitted she finally went to hospital for her scan after Sarah Ferguson’s plea for women to attend the routine test following her own cancer diagnosis.

Susanna described how things didn’t start off smoothly as she left her phone in the car, but said she was expecting the scan to be “far, far worse” as she urged others to not put it off like she did.

Her results came back within a few weeks and were “all clear”.