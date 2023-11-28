Take That open up on surprise nightclub gig that saved their career

Take That star Gary Barlow has revealed a surprise nightclub gig in Hull saved the band’s career.

Rewind to 1991, and the band faced the chop after their two singles failed to set the charts alight.

Barlow told BBC Radio Humberside: “One week we were playing at this place called Lexington Avenue in Hull and we were gonna be on at like ten o’clock or something, but the club owner called Nigel [the band's manager Nigel Martin-Smith] the week before and said, ‘I’ve got this event on at six o’clock and it’s for kids under 18, put the band on there, let’s just see how it goes.”

It ended up being a huge success, as they started to appeal to a younger audience.