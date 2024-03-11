Taylor Swift makes surprise song announcement on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift has announced that she will give fans a sneak peek at four acoustic songs that will be on the Disney+ version of her Eras Tour documentary.

The music artist, 34, announced on ABC’s Good Morning America that teasers will begin on Tuesday (12 March) as the morning programme celebrates “Taylor Week”.

In a video posted on social media, Swift said: “Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour, my version.”

The film chronicles her sold-out world tour, which kicked off back in March 2023.