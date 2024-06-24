Sir Keir Starmer has given his verdict on Taylor Swift’s Eras show at Wembley as he revealed his favourite song.

The Labour leader was in the 90,000-strong-crowd at Wembley for the singer’s first London show date on Friday (21 June).

Sir Keir has now shared his thoughts on the concert as he spoke to students at a school in the East Midlands today (24 June).

He said: “It was fantastic, I went with my wife and my children.

“I learnt my daughter knows every single word to every single song and sung them all. It was really fantastic.”

Sir Keir then revealed Change is his favourite Taylor Swift song.