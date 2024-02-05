Watch the moment Taylor Swift, nominee for three of the night’s biggest prizes, arrived on the Grammys red carpet.

She’s nominated for Album of the Year, for her 10th album Midnights, plus Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her single “Anti-Hero”.

She arrived with a large entourage wearing a white strapless gown and black gloves.

This comes after the pop superstar’s website went down. Eagle-eyed fans took to social media to point out that the site might not have actually crashed, and more likely the page is being scrubbed ahead of a major announcement regarding new music.