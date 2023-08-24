A security guard at a Taylor Swift concert was filmed singing along to the show in Minneapolis in June before allegedly being fired for asking fans to take photos of him while the singer was in the background.

Calvin Denker worked for security company BEST, which allegedly does not allow employees to take photos or videos while they are on shift.

In a TikTok video, Denker claimed the company had an issue with him passing out notes to the crowd asking them to take a photo of him while Swift was behind him.

The Independent has contacted BEST for comment.