Taylor Swift fans think they’ve spotted Joe Alwyn album link in resurfaced interview

Taylor Swift fans think they’ve spotted a new album link to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, thanks to a resurfaced interview.

The record-breaking singer announced after The Grammy Awards on Sunday (4 February) that her next album The Tortured Poets Department will be released on 19 April.

Eagle-eyed Swift fans have since shared theories online that the name of the album is a swipe at her former actor partner.

Back in 2022, Alwyn revealed a mutual friend created a WhatsApp group with him and Irish actor Paul Mescal called The Tortured Man Club.

In an interview with Variety, Alwyn said: “It hasn't had much use recently.”

"I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal added.