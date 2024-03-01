Furious Taylor Swift fans have erupted over footage of a woman attempting to “Shazam” one of her biggest hits during her sold-out Sydney tour.

A video that has gone viral shows a concertgoer using the popular phone app that records music to identify songs during a performance of “Champagne Problems”.

The innocent clip sparked a strong response online, with thousands of Swifties suggesting the highly-coveted Eras Tour ticket should have gone to a more passionate fan.

Others, though, were on the side of the “Shazaming” fan.

“This is actually so sweet – I’m sure she came with her daughter or someone and realized just how beautiful Taylor’s lyricism is,” one wrote.