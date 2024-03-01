Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:52
Furious Taylor Swift fans erupt over woman using Shazam during concert
Furious Taylor Swift fans have erupted over footage of a woman attempting to “Shazam” one of her biggest hits during her sold-out Sydney tour.
A video that has gone viral shows a concertgoer using the popular phone app that records music to identify songs during a performance of “Champagne Problems”.
The innocent clip sparked a strong response online, with thousands of Swifties suggesting the highly-coveted Eras Tour ticket should have gone to a more passionate fan.
Others, though, were on the side of the “Shazaming” fan.
“This is actually so sweet – I’m sure she came with her daughter or someone and realized just how beautiful Taylor’s lyricism is,” one wrote.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:36
Truck dangles off Kentucky bridge forcing dramatic rescue
01:30
Driver airlifted to safety after surviving 400ft plunge over cliff
00:53
State trooper moves massive hay bale out of road: ‘Never miss leg day’
00:33
Burglary suspect caught with pants down by armed police
01:03
Forest were targeting Bruno Fernandes, Ten Hag claims after FA Cup tie
01:09
Chelsea boss Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville after FA Cup win
00:52
Chelsea’s ‘needed’ win still not great performance, Pochettino laments
00:36
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool’s young players to Luke Littler
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51