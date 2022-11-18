Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets

Ticketmaster has cancelled the sale of general tickets for the US leg of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.

They were pulled just the day before they were to be released on Friday, 18 November.

In a tweet, Ticketmaster said: "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

The company had already said that a “staggering number of bot attacks” had crashed their website when some tickets had been put up.

