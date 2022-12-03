Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster for ‘price fixing’ and ‘fraud’

A number of Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster over the presale ticket debacle for her Eras Tour.

Dozens have described the 15 November sale for her Eras Tour as “fraud”, claiming “price fixing and antitrust violations” as well as “intentional deception”.

The fans participating in the lawsuit added that even if Ticketmaster didn’t intentionally create an environment that was scalper and bot friendly, they were still not properly prepared for the number of people that would attempt to get tickets.

