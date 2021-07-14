Ted Lasso received 20 Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday, making it the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history. The record was previously held by Glee, which earned 19 nominations for its first season in 2010.

Most notably, the series picked up nominations for best comedy, best casting and outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Jason Sudeikis was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, while Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple both received nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.