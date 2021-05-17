Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have reunited for an upcoming series focused on mental health, a new trailer has confirmed. Both are the co-creators and executive producers of The Me You Can’t See, coming to Apple TV+ on 21 May.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says in the clip. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

“All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain” said Oprah.

Meghan Markle, Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and many more also appear in the video.