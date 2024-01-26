Harry promises he is ‘good guy’ after deceiving fellow players to win Traitors final

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Harry promised viewers he is "a good guy" after being crowned the winner of The Traitors series two.

The 22-year-old successfully deceived all of his fellow players - including finalist Mollie - having been selected as a Traitor on day one and playing that role to perfection.

He took home the £95,150 prize pot for himself but watched Mollie - who he described as a close friend throughout - storm out in tears.

"My family know I'm a good guy - to everyone else if you don't think I'm a good guy - I promise you I am. I came here for my family."