Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy opines that the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is like watching ‘The O.C. in the world of the Walking Dead’ which we ‘don’t really need’.

The second season of the second The Walking Dead spin off largely follows a cast of young people coming of age during the zombie apocalypse.

Jacob describes the first season of the show as ‘not very good’ and the second as ‘much the same’.