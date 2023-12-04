This Morning descended into chaos on Monday (4 December) when a miniature pony spooked a cat, prompting hosts Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to intervene.

Teddy the pony and Coco the cat had been invited into the studio for a special segment on spoiling animals at Christmas, but all did not go to plan.

Coco leapt out of her owner’s arms and started running around the studio, which prompted Rylan to clamber over the sofa to find her.

This spooked Teddy, who began whinnying and attempting to break free from his owner.

The presenters quickly cut to an advert break before running to retrieve Coco from underneath the Christmas tree.