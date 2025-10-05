Amy Dowden got emotional after her and Thomas Skinner became the first eliminated couple of Strictly Come Dancing 2025, with the dancer telling the TV personality he “brought her back”.

On Sunday (5 October), following a dance-off against Chris Robshaw, Skinner and Dowden were given the boot after all four judges voted in favour of keeping the rugby player.

Skinner described his time on the show as “short and sweet”, before apologising to Dowden for “not doing too good”.

Choking on her words, the dancer said that she has gained a “new friend for life”.

“The last few years have been quite difficult for me and I lost all confidence as a dancer. But walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you've brought me back and honestly, thank you.”

In 2023, the dancer was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy, meaning she had to drop out of that year’s series.