'I went to 43 funerals that year': Tilda Swinton on the importance of AIDS awareness

"I went to 43 funerals that year [1994] - that was what our life was like back then", actor Tilda Swinton said as she recalls living through the AIDS crisis.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in a bid to raise awareness of the virus, she said: "But it bears repeating because I know there's a younger generation that has somehow missed out on somehow knowing enough about it."

The actor also emphasised the importance of medical research into HIV and AIDS, and how it is no longer "a death sentence".

The medication PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) reduces the risk of getting HIV by around 99% and is available in the UK through the NHS.