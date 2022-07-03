Buzz actor Tim Allen criticises Lightyear movie after being replaced by Chris Evans

The new 'Lightyear' movie is a "wonderful story" but does not have any connection to Buzz Lightyear, the character's original actor Tim Allen has said.

Allen played Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, but was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear.

In an interview with Extra, the comedian said that Lightyear, which is a prequel to the Toy Story movies, has no relationship to Buzz.

"It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy", Allen said.

