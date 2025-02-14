Timothée Chalamet has discussed how it feels to receive an Oscar nomination for his new film, A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old actor plays Bob Dylan in the movie, which tells the story of the singer-songwriter’s early career.

Attending the film premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday (14 February), the star was asked about his Oscar nomination.

He replied: “It feels luminous.”

Directed by James Mangold and produced by John Lesher, the film, which has already been released, highlights Dylan’s rise to fame in the 1960s and features Chalamet’s portrayal of the musician.