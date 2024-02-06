Watch Toby Keith’s last televised performance at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards, after the country star died aged 62.

The singer died on 5 February following a battle with stomach cancer, which he revealed the diagnosis for in 2022.

He played his final televised performance in late September at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

The country music icon delivered a rendition of “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

Keith was honoured with the Country Icon Award during the ceremony.