‘Three-peat baby!’ Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third year in a row

Trevor Noah has been confirmed as the host of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.

The South African comedian has been signed for the 65th annual ceremony on 5 February, 2023.

It comes after Mr Noah parted ways with The Daily Show after seven years on the late-night talk and satirical news program.

“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again,” he wrote on Instagram, before adding “three-peat baby!”

