A new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has teased combat with dragons and a fresh look at the killing curse.

It had recently been confirmed that “Avada Kedavra” and the other two “unforgivable curses” would be usable in the Harry Potter game and the new footage shows a group of dark wizards trying to kill an owl delivering a very important letter.

Other shots show Hogwarts students and professors fighting dragons and spiders, while one teacher - named “Professor Weasley” - is also revealed.

