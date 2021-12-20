Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn said if he had to recast Wolverine Taron Egerton would be his first choice.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Mr Vaughn said: "Well, he's got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have been awesome.

"I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well."

He added: "I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices [who] could do it really well."

Earlier this year, Marvel studio's president Kevin Feige confirmed that there were no imminent plans to cast the new Logan.

