Studies show that the average British person consumes more than half of their calories from ultra-processed foods. Their consumption can cause extreme health issues and early deaths, putting a massive strain on national health services across the world.

An evaluation of global dietary guidelines highlights the need for clearer warnings on what common foods fall under the ‘UPF' banner. Some of them may surprise you.

So what are ultra-processed foods? What impact do they have on society and the environment? And what can you do to minimise your consumption of them?

This is Decomplicated.