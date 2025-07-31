Jason Momoa opens up about stripping down to a traditional Hawaiian malo on the Chief of War set.

He’s joined by co-creator Thomas Pa'a Sibbett to discuss how the series brings to life a side of Hawaiian culture that’s often overlooked and underrepresented.

“We’ve all seen Dances with Wolves and The Last of the Mohicans,” Momoa told The Independent. “I wanted to do that for my people.”

The Aquaman star also reflects on what it was like jumping into a mosh pit at Black Sabbath's final performance with *Ozzy Osbourne.

*Please note: This interview was recorded before the death of Ozzy Osbourne.