Skier triggers avalanche while speeding down Alaska mountain

An extreme skier triggered an avalanche while cruising down a snow-covered mountain in Alaska.

Drone footage shows the daredevil gliding down the steep Berlin Wall area in Thompson Pass, Valdez, on 10 April.

Halfway down, a large blanket of snow shook and fell down with the skier, named Danny Kern.

He reached the foot of the mountain seconds later, partially buried under the snow.

“We encountered some wind slab and triggered an avalanche,” Kern said.

“I’m so humbled by the mountains everywhere I go.”