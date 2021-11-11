Aldi’s highly-anticipated 2021 Christmas advert has been released, capturing Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested.

Fan saw Kevin the Carrot return while a few other Aldi-verse characters also make an appearance.

In the opening scenes of the advert, titled A Christmas Carrot by Charles Chickens, Cuthbert is seen being dragged away by two lemon policemen aka “peelers”.

Cuthbert the Caterpillar, Aldi’s version of the caterpillar cake, found himself at the centre of a legal battle earlier this year after Marks and Spencer lodged an intellectual property claim, accusing Aldi of infringing on its Colin the Caterpillar cake trademark.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.